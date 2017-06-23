Vice-Chancellor and President appointed Chair of the Nuffield Foundation

Vice-Chancellor and President Sir Keith Burnett FRS of the University of Sheffield has been appointed Chair-elect of the Board of the Nuffield Foundation, an independent charitable trust that funds research and student programmes that advance educational opportunity and social well-being across the UK.

The charity supports scholarship in UK education policy and social science, key areas of focus for the University of Sheffield. Taking on the position of Chair will coincide with the conclusion of Sir Keith’s current roles on the Board of the UK Atomic Energy Authority and HEFCE (to be replaced under the new HE Bill).

Professor Sir Keith Burnett was appointed following a selection process run by the Nuffield Foundation’s Nominations and Governance Committee. His term as Trustee will begin on 1 September 2017, and he will succeed Professor David Rhind as Chair when he retires from the Board in September 2018.

Professor Sir Keith Burnett said: “I am delighted to take up the role of Chair-elect of the Nuffield Foundation which is a wonderful charitable organisation focused on promoting social well-being through the use of research and innovation in education and social policy.

“The charity’s values and areas of activity have been of lifelong interest to me throughout my experience both as a scientist and as a University Vice-Chancellor, and it will be a pleasure to work closely with the trustees and the young people who benefit from the Nuffield’s programmes, researchers and policy makers to make a positive difference in society.”

Lord Krebs, the Foundation’s Deputy Chair who led the selection process said: “We are delighted to have appointed someone of Professor Sir Keith’s calibre to the Nuffield Foundation Board of Trustees.

“He has been at the forefront of higher education and research in the UK, and has provided independent advice to government on high-profile education and infrastructure issues.

“Such extensive experience of research, education, and public policy make Sir Keith the ideal candidate to serve as Chair of the Nuffield Foundation, an independent funder that seeks to advance social well-being and educational opportunity.

“We extend our thanks to David Rhind, who has served as Chair since 2010 and will retire from the Board next year. Under David’s expert leadership, the research and student programmes funded by the Nuffield Foundation have had a significant impact on social policy and educational opportunity in the United Kingdom.”

