University of Sheffield leads work to make vital changes to widening participation

The University of Sheffield is joining forces with the Office for Fair Access (OFFA) to lead a sector-wide symposium on Widening Participation (WP) - marking a vital step change in how the sector approaches WP evaluation.

The event, which will be held on Monday 27 November 2017 marks the first national symposium focusing specifically on the evaluation of WP. The University of Sheffield was chosen to collaborate on the event as a result of the work done by its Widening Participation Research and Evaluation Unit.

The HE sector estimates it will spend over £784.4 million on fair access and student success during the current academic year, with the University of Sheffield predicted to spend £14.3 million. Given this spend, the symposium aims to ensure there is a clear evidence base for how universities invest.

Dr Julian Crockford, Widening Participation Research and Evaluation Manager at the University of Sheffield, said: “Evaluation should not just be about coverage or spread, but about actively interrogating what we do, not just to prove that it provides a satisfactory return on the very significant investment we make as a sector, but also to understand more about the potential students we’re working with, their lives and motivations, and discovering how we can support them better.”

The University of Sheffield has a successful track record of recruiting students from areas of low rates of participation in HE and consistently achieves above the HESA benchmark for recruiting students from state rather than independent schools.

The University of Sheffield’s Widening Participation and Evaluation Unit (WPREU) was set up in 2012 as a result of an acknowledgement of the importance of evaluating this important area. WPREU now employs four full time members of staff and plus two post-doc researchers making the University of Sheffield’s a sector lead in this area with more investment in this format of research and evaluation unit than any other university.

The University’s WPREU team have also been named part of a successful consortium, along with colleagues from University of the West of England, Derby and Sheffield Hallam University, who have bid for OFFA funding to research the nature and extent of outreach activities and interventions for pre-16 students - an area of growing importance and focus.

The symposium comes at a key point in development of widening participation evaluation. Last month OFFA published a report in October looking at access agreements noting that 100 per cent of HEIs were now undertaking some level of evaluation. However, despite this coverage there is awareness that there is more to be done.

The event aims to bring the sector together and mark a step change in its approach to evaluation with the view that it is not enough just to do evaluation but to think carefully about how to use evaluation to do more and build on the work already being done to support potential students from disadvantaged backgrounds, who might otherwise not progress into Higher Education so that universities can better meet the diverse needs of students, communities and the country.

Professor Les Ebdon, Director of Fair Access to Higher Education, said: “Universities and colleges invest substantially in widening participation activities, and good evaluation is key to getting the maximum impact out of that investment. Evaluation must be more than just a tick-box exercise if we are to make the further, faster progress that is so needed in widening access to people from disadvantaged backgrounds. So I am delighted to be hosting this symposium in partnership with the University of Sheffield to support staff from across the sector in thinking more boldly and creatively about evaluation.”

Professor Wyn Morgan, Vice-President for Education at the University of Sheffield, added: “The University of Sheffield has a long-standing commitment to widening participation and fair access, not only to its own programmes of study, but also to higher education in general.

“The University itself was founded on penny donations from the local citizens with the aim of bringing higher education within reach of the children of the people working in the great industries of Sheffield. We’re pleased to have been chosen to work with OFFA to highlight the importance of evaluation and share best practice in this important area, which really represents our core values.”

The University continues to play a key role within the city and the region and has a strong sense of civic responsibility. This is demonstrated, amongst other things, through the broad ranging initiatives delivered collaboratively with schools, colleges and other local HE providers in order to widen participation to higher education.

