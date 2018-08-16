Health-led employment trial co-designed by University researcher launched by Disabilities Minister and Mayor

University of Sheffield academic co-designs Sheffield City Region health and employment trial

Working Win aims to assess the best type of support for people who are out of work or struggling in employment due to health problems

Halving the disability employment gap is a key government commitment

A trailblazing health and employment trial co-designed by a University of Sheffield academic was officially launched today (16 August 2018) by Sarah Newton MP, Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, and Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region (SCR).

More than 1,000 people have already signed up to SCR’s Working Win health-led employment trial, which aims to assess the best type of support for those who are out of work, or struggling in employment due to health problems.

Rates of employment amongst individuals with health conditions and disabilities are dramatically lower than amongst individuals without health conditions and the emotional and financial costs of unemployment are well known for these groups.

Halving the disability employment gap is a key government commitment and most unemployed people with health conditions want to work but struggle to receive the right kinds of employment support and jobs that they need and want.

Working Win is a new large-scale innovative voluntary employment trial operating across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw in Nottinghamshire seeking to harness international evidence around how best to help individuals with common health conditions to move into and stay in paid employment.

Dr Adam Whitworth, research expert in the design of effective employment support interventions in the University of Sheffield’s Department of Geography, led the co-design of the trial alongside local and national policy partners within his secondment with the Mayoral Combined Authority.

Sponsored by the central government joint Work and Health Unit between the Department of Health and Department for Work and Pensions, SCR’s health-led employment trial is a flagship central government test-and-learn programme.

It aims to support 3,750 individuals with intensive and integrated voluntary employment and health support tailored to their needs and employment aspirations.

Evaluated through a robust randomised control trial, it is the largest trial globally of a modified version of the well-evidenced Individual Placement and Support (IPS) model of supported employment that will provide powerful new employment support and learnings in this key policy area.

Dr Whitworth said: “It has been a privilege for me to use my research expertise and commitment to evidence-based policy development to co-design this innovative employment programme with local and national policy colleagues. Together we are seeking to transform the service user experiences and employment outcomes of our region’s residents.”

He added: “Though it has been incredibly intensive it has also both a real pleasure and learning opportunity to grow UK expertise and evidence on how we can work collectively to support individuals with common health conditions to realise their employment aspirations through well-designed and locally integrated voluntary employment support. If the trial proves successful there is real potential for wider benefits and roll-out beyond this SCR trial.”

Working Win was officially launched during an event at The Source, near Meadowhall, Sheffield.

The Minister for Disabled People, Work and Health, Sarah Newton, said: "Working Win is a prime example of government coming together with local authorities to provide innovative, tailored support, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity of getting into work and experiencing the benefits it can bring.

“Sheffield is leading the way in this area and projects like this are key in helping us achieve our target of getting one million disabled people into work by 2027.”

Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, added: "I am pleased to welcome the Minister to Sheffield City Region and join her in launching this innovative trial.

"I know Working Win is already helping people across South Yorkshire get into, and stay in, jobs that are right for them.

"I’m also proud that we are one of just two areas in the UK to be trialling this new dedicated and personalised support, and look forward to seeing the scheme help even more employers and jobseekers alike."

The trial is funded by the Government’s Work and Health Unit and is being delivered in partnership with local NHS partners and South Yorkshire Housing Association. Sheffield City Region is one of two sites running the research, with the other trial now live in the West Midlands.

It is open to participants who are aged 18 or over, who are registered with a GP in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw and who have a mental and/or physical health condition that they feel is a barrier to moving into employment or remaining in their current role. The trial is voluntary and will not affect the participant’s benefits status.

People can self-refer to the trial or get referred by healthcare professionals. Employers can also join the scheme to receive tailored support in order to improve wellbeing in their workplaces.

