University celebrates international diversity during World Week 2017

Students at the University of Sheffield celebrated their international diversity during a colourful parade through Sheffield city centre on Sunday (22 October 2017) to mark the beginning of World Week 2017.

The annual festival of multicultural events highlights the University and Students’ Union’s support of its vibrant student community and the #WeAreInternational campaign, which champions international students, staff, research and collaborations in higher education.

A week of activities includes:

Sheffield’s Got Talent (Wednesday 25 October 2017) – an evening of entertainment showcasing the talents of University students and staff, ranging from musical performances to poetry and dance.

A Global Café (Thursday 26 October 2017) – an opportunity to meet people from across the world with free tea, coffee and games.

Mexican Skull Mask Workshop (Thursday 27 October 2017) – make Mexican skull masks from scratch to mark Día de Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday to honour and celebrate the lives of those who are no longer with us.

The festival will end with a #WeAreInternational sports day (Saturday 29 October 2017) at Goodwin Sports Centre, where participants from all over the world will take part in a beginners’ five-a-side football tournament. Members of the public can also learn new languages, from German and Mandarin to Arabic, at an International Festival of Languages at Sheffield Students’ Union (Saturday 29 October 2017).

Santhana Gopalakrishnan, International Students’ Officer at the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union, said: “This year, as always, we recognise the value of internationalisation. The #WeAreInternational campaign has gained substantial momentum, not only the support of leaders from both the Higher Education and business sectors, but also support within Parliament.

“It is enlightening to see the value of international students being recognised. The campaign was founded in the spirit of treasuring universities as places of international exchange and mutual respect. International students contribute immensely to our campus, helping to make our university and the city a truly global community.”

She added: “World Week is the perfect opportunity for our university community to celebrate diversity, meanwhile providing a platform to raise awareness of crucial aspects of our global community such as oppression, cultural appropriation and other issues faced on a daily basis.”

The #WeAreInternational campaign was first developed by the University of Sheffield and its Students’ Union and is driven by universities, student groups and people across the UK who celebrate the UK’s long history of leading in international higher education. It calls for universities to be given the tools and policies needed to remain open, friendly, inclusive and diverse.

