University of Sheffield achieves seven top 100 spots in global subject rankings

University of Sheffield ranked within the top 100 in the world for seven fields of study in the Times Higher Education (THE) World Subject Rankings 2021 University featured as one of the best places in the world to study law, arts and humanities, social sciences, education, psychology, clinical and health and engineering subjects

The University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities for teaching and research, according to a subject ranking published today (Wednesday 28 October 2020).

The Times Higher Education (THE) World Subject Rankings 2021 named the University as one of the top 100 places in the world to study law (66th place), arts and humanities (67th place), social sciences (70th place), education (75th place), psychology (83rd place), clinical and health (93rd place) and engineering (98th place).

Covering 11 subject areas (arts and humanities, business and economics, clinical and health, computer science, education, engineering, law, life sciences, physical sciences, psychology, and social sciences) and providing an overview of the best places in the world to study a chosen discipline, this year’s league table saw a record 1,512 universities ranked.

One of the most renowned university league tables, the ranking also listed the University of Sheffield within the top 200 best places to study business and economics (126th–150th place), life sciences (126th–150th place) and physical sciences (176th–200th place).

League tables such as this are useful tools to help prospective students make informed choices about where to study, so I am delighted to see the University’s position as a globally-leading institution has been reaffirmed. Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Sheffield

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: "I am pleased that the University of Sheffield has been recognised for being one of the best places in the world to study, which is a testament to the high standards of teaching and learning our dedicated staff provide to inspire the next generation.

"League tables such as this are useful tools to help prospective students make informed choices about where to study, so I am delighted to see the University’s position as a globally-leading institution has been reaffirmed."

This latest ranking follows the University of Sheffield being named as one of the top 10 places in the UK to study journalism, engineering, architecture, dentistry and urban studies and planning by the Guardian University Guide 2021, in addition to the University taking 16 top 100 spots in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020 earlier this year.

The University was also ranked 13th in the Russell Group by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) in June for the percentage of employed graduates who are in highly skilled employment, while the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union was awarded the Whatuni Student Choice Award for Best Students’ Union for the fourth consecutive year in July.

View the full THE World Subject Rankings 2021 (live from 0900 (GMT) Wednesday 28 October 2020)

